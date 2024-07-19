On the Avenue: Summer Stroll on 3rd is Bay Ridge’s hottest family-friendly event

They don’t call it the summer’s hottest event for nothing!

Another week of scorching temperatures “on the avenue” has set the stage for the 2024 Summer Stroll on 3rd program’s official kickoff on Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. It will be the first of four consecutive events taking place on alternating stretches of Third Avenue. Each installment turns the thoroughfare into a vehicle-free pedestrian plaza until 10 p.m.

At press time, temps were expected to reach the mid-80s by Friday evening, actually a cooldown from the rest of this week’s 90-degree days.

“We’re expecting huge crowds to come out once again and enjoy the strolls,” said Dan Texeira, president of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. “There’s always something to do, whether it’s dining out at a favorite restaurant, enjoying live entertainment, shopping or stopping by informational tables set up throughout the route.”

The July 19 and Aug. 2 events will span from 82nd Street all the way to Marine Avenue, save for a couple of blocks that will remain open to traffic near Foodtown Supermarket. On July 26 and Aug. 9, the stroll continues uninterrupted from 82nd Street to 68th Street.

Tens of thousands of families enjoy the Summer Stroll on 3rd each year.

The best part about these events is that they are family-friendly, according to Texeira.

“There are always lots of activities for kids to enjoy as well,” he said. “We want families to enjoy a fun night out together while experiencing all that Third Avenue has to offer.”

Since its inception in 2012, the Summer Stroll on 3rd program has drawn tens of thousands of visitors to Bay Ridge each year. This year’s event is sponsored by a number of local businesses and organizations, including premier sponsors Maimonides Health, NYU-Langone, Bay Ridge Honda, Bay Ridge Volvo and Harbor Fitness.

The strolls are being organized by Co-Coordinators Lisa Larkin and Christina Cafiero. Be sure to follow the event’s official social media channels for exclusive content and updates: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on X.

* * *

Attention restaurant owners: If you are operating a temporary outdoor dining setup, or wish to apply for outdoor dining, the deadline for applications is Aug. 3., according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

If your establishment already has an outdoor setup, you will need to bring it into compliance with the Dining Out NYC program design requirements within 30 days of application approval or by Nov 1, 2024, whichever is sooner, officials said.

Our thanks to Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy and Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. President Dan Texeira, both of whom shared this timely piece of news to make sure merchants “on the avenues” are aware of the deadline.

For more information, visit www.diningoutnyc.info/apply.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at [email protected]!