Silver Star closes after 81 years

The Silver Star Chinese restaurant, at 6221 18th Ave., served its final meal last week.

The business opened in 1943.

The owners thanked their customers and said it was an honor to serve them.

The restaurant served Chinese dishes for 81 years. Photo courtesy of Silver Star Restaurant Faceboo

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have walked through our doors,” they said on social media. “Your patronage, your smiles, your stories, and your unwavering support has been the lifeblood of our establishment. You were more than just customers. You became our friends, our extended family and the heart of our community.”