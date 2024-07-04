South Brooklyn Foundry closes 

After nine years, South Brooklyn Foundry has served its final meal.

Customers were surprised when the restaurant at 6909 Third Ave. suddenly shut its doors June 1.

“It saddens us to inform you that South Brooklyn Foundry has closed,” co-owner Kelly Agnes said in a statement. “We would like you to know how much we appreciate your patronage and support. It was a privilege to be a part of this community. Thank you so much for letting us serve you for the last nine years. We will miss you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the support you have given us.”

Agnes told this paper that she plans to open another restaurant with a different name.

“It’s not over,” she said. “Keep your eyes and ears open for my next endeavor.”