Streets to be renamed for local leaders

The legacies of two Bay Ridge community leaders will be celebrated this weekend.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the corner of Fifth and Ovington avenues will be co-named in honor of Dr. Ahmad Jaber.

Jaber was a board-certified OB-GYN with a private Bay Ridge practice. He founded the National Arab-American Medical Association in 1975 and co-founded the Arab American Association of New York. He died in 2020 at 73.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., the corner of Ridge Boulevard and 78th Street will be co-named in honor of Joanne Seminara.

Seminara served on Community Board 10 for 26 years and was its chairperson from 2010 to 2013. She was also the Democratic leader of the 64th Assembly District; a three-time City Council candidate; and a partner in the Grimaldi Yeung Law Group. She won the Bay Ridge Third Avenue Merchants Civic Award in 2017. She died in 2022 at 66.