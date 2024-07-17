Zhuang charged with assaulting deputy police chief

Councilwoman Susan Zhuang was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly biting a deputy police chief during a protest against the homeless shelter on 25th Avenue and 86th Street, officials said.

Around 150 local residents had gathered at the site throughout the morning.

According to ABC, Borough Brooklyn South Deputy Chief of Patrol Frank DiGiacomo was treated at NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn for a large bite on his arm.

Zhuang was charged with second- and third-degree assault, obstructing government administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.

Protesters said construction work for the shelter was being done without a permit. Images via Citizen App

A spokesman for the first-term Democrat told this paper that staffers have not been in contact with her since the arrest.

“Once released, our office plans to release a statement,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have no other information available to share at this time.”

Cops said other protesters were arrested, but details have not been released.

Protesters and lawmakers claimed work was being done at the site without a permit.

“There is no permit,” Zhuang wrote on X prior to her arrest. “Mayor’s office allowed construction at 5 a.m. in our neighborhood.”

In February, lawmakers held a press conference about fence posts being put up in the area. Assemblyman William Colton received calls from local residents who claimed workers removed the fence posts when asked to show a permit.

“We are extremely shocked by the reported violence against NYPD members at today’s protest in Brooklyn, especially because Councilmember Susan Zhuang has been a steadfast supporter of police officers during her time in the council,” said Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association of NYC. “There is never any excuse or justification for assaulting a police officer. There should be no double standard in this case. After a full and fair investigation, Councilmember Zhuang and anyone else involved must face full accountability for their conduct.”