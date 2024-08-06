Crook steals cash from school

A burglar stole $1,500 from Yeshiva & Misivta Tiferes Elimelech on 56th Street between 15th and 16th avenues July 29.

Cops said the thief used a crowbar to break through the back door.

Surveillance image of suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

The suspect has long hair and a slim build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, yellow sneakers and a dark-colored bag.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.