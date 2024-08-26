Entertainment center to open at Modell’s site

Launch Family Entertainment will soon occupy the former Modell’s Sporting Goods building on 86th Street near Fifth Avenue.

The indoor amusement chain features trampolines, bowling, arcade games and food.

The space will include entertainment for people of all ages. Photos courtesy of Launch Family Entertainment

George Yacoub, general manager of Launch’s Queens center, said the owner of the Bay Ridge location intends to open before the end of the year, if not sooner.

“We know there is a rich history in the Bay Ridge area so we are excited to open Launch Family Entertainment and share what we have shared with all our guests in Howard Beach, N.Y., here in Brooklyn,” Yacoub told this paper.

Modell’s closed in 2020 after the company filed for bankruptcy.