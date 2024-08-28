Feast’s golden anniversary shines brightly

The Feast of Santa Rosalia’s 50th anniversary was celebrated in a big way.

The popular street fair on 18th Avenue between 67th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway began Aug. 15 and ended Sunday.

Committee members began celebrating at a dinner in Il Colosseo Ristorante, 7704 18th Ave.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Carlo Scissura, president of the Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Brooklyn, told the crowd that he recently traveled to Italy and that people there were aware of the Bensonhurst tradition.

Santa’s Star and other rides added to the fun. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We are world renowned, and I think the beauty of this feast is that it continues traditions no matter who lives here, no matter what the community it is because it is a community feast,” Scissura said. “It’s to bring everybody together. And that’s the beauty of not the feast itself, but of Bensonhurst.”

State Sen. Iwen Chu presents a citation to committee members. Councilman Justin Brannan was also on hand. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Scissura thanked committee members, 62nd Precinct officers, State Sen. Iwen Chu and Councilman Justin Brannan, who all attended the dinner.

Grand Marshal Briella Tomassetti, an Emmy Award-winning journalist for Fox 5’s “Good Day New York,” said the dinner and feast reminded her of her childhood.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We are continuing a tradition that has been in this community for 50 years and I came here to this feast when I was a little kid with my uncle, my cousins and family members,” Tomassetti told the crowd. “Being back here is almost a bit surreal and looking at all of you makes me think of my family and heritage.”

Grand Marshal Briella Tomassetti receives an award. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The feast itself included such favorites as the Lucy’s Sausage stand and the Candy Castle, along with rides and games and music by Angelo Venuto.

The Feast of Santa Rosalia Committee and 62nd Precinct officers at Il Colosseo Ristorante. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Villabate Alba Bakery provided desserts for the second annual Cannoli Eating Contest. Giuseppe Falanga won the contest by eating 20 cannoli in three minutes.

Visitors play traditional games. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The feast ended with a parade from 18th Avenue and 72nd Street to St. Dominic’s Church on Bay Ridge Parkway and 20th Avenue, where Mass was celebrated.

As always, there was plenty of food.Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta





