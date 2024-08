A two-alarm blaze broke out in a six-story warehouse on First Avenue and 50th Street at 11 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Twenty-five units, including 106 firefighters and EMS personnel, went to the scene.

The flames were put out by 11:40 p.m. and no one was injured.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

The cause of the fire is to be determined.