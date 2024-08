Three firefighters and a civilian were injured in a fire on Shore Road Parkway and 21st Avenue Aug. 15.

The blaze began at 8:30 a.m. on the second floor of a six-story apartment building and was extinguished an hour later, FDNY said.

The firefighters were treated for minor injuries at Maimonides Medical Center. The civilian, whose condition is unknown, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.