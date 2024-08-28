Knights of Columbus founder honored with statue

On Aug. 13, a Mass and dedication service was held inside the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph on Pacific Street in Prospect Heights. The memorable event honored Father Michael McGivney, who founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882.

Bishop Robert Brennan blesses the Father Michael McGivney statue. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

A large bronze statue in memory of the parish priest from New Haven, Conn., was blessed and dedicated by Bishop Robert Brennan, the head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese. In front of the statue on the altar railing was a small holy relic of Father McGivney.

4th Degree Knights of Columbus lead the procession down the aisle.

The Knights of Columbus is a lay global fraternal organization dedicated to the principles of charity, unity and patriotism. According to the top U.S. official of the K of C, Patrick Kelly, in 2022 this organization has donated $185 million plus 49 million volunteer hours to worthy causes.

The Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph on Pacific Street in Prospect Heights. Photo courtesy of Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph

A plan was proposed and advocated by longtime K of C official Louis Pepe to have similar statues of McGivney placed in other dioceses in New York State. Pepe currently serves as the grand knight of Bishop Thomas V. Daily Council #1700 based at the Brooklyn Cathedral Basilica of St. James, in addition to other K of C positions.

At the Mass there were members of K of C councils from Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. After the Mass, Father Michael Gelfant, K of C liaison to the Brooklyn Diocese and associate NY state chaplain, spoke about fund-raising for additional statues.

***

According to the New York City Dept. of Education, this year the first day of classes for public school students is Sept. 5. One of the newest schools to open its doors for the first time is Middle School 407 at 650 86th St., between Seventh and Battery avenues, which is the former site of Nathan’s drive-in restaurant. Its formal name is the School of Technology, Arts and Research and it has adopted the motto “Stars of 86th.”

The new I.S. 322 on 86th Street. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

When the school was originally planned by the New York School Construction Authority and under construction by the EW Howell construction firm, there were signs posted that read the new school had originally been designated as I.S. 322.

Nathan’s occupied the corner for many years. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Ted General

The new five-story school building sits on a 78,000-square-foot parcel. In addition to classrooms, there will be a combination gym and auditorium, library, science lab, prep areas, art and music rooms, a kitchen, cafeteria, administrative staff offices, an outdoor playground and rooftop solar panels. It will have 475 seats including 72 for special ed students and will cover grades six to eight, starting this year with sixth-grade pupils.