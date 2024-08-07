Maimonides Health celebrates emergency department’s first anniversary

Maimonides Health marked the first anniversary of its Bay Ridge Emergency Department July 25.

Lawmakers joined hospital administrators at the celebration and staffers were lauded for their good work.

Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

Speakers included Ken Gibbs, president and CEO; Dr. John Marshall, chief medical officer; Dr. Eitan Dickman, chair of emergency medicine; Dr. Ahmed Rashed, medical director at Maimonides Bay Ridge Emergency Department; and Tamar Motov, vice president of nursing at the Maimonides Bay Ridge Emergency Department.

Kings County Republican Party Chairman Richie Barsamian and Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny, center, with Capt. Kristein Schafer, far right, and Maimonides Health personnel and community leaders.

“Thrilled to mark the one-year anniversary of Maimonides Bay Ridge Emergency Department — an emergency department like no other,” the hospital said on Facebook. “We are changing how emergency care is delivered, which is how our team achieved the highest patient satisfaction scores in Brooklyn. We look forward to continuing to serve Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and beyond.”

State Sen. Iwen Chu gives Ken Gibbs a certificate of recognition. Photos courtesy of State Sen. Iwen Chu Facebook

The 15,000-square-foot facility occupies the former site of Victory Memorial Hospital. It offers pre-arrival online check-in, 22 treatment bays, CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray, lab testing and an on-site ambulance for quick transfers when hospitalization or specialized care is needed.

The Maimonides Bay Ridge Emergency Department.

