Malliotakis meets D.C. legend

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis met with “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter in the U.S. Capitol July 9 to discuss support for the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

Congress authorized the museum in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, Lynda Carter and U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

The Republican lawmaker and U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D.-Cal.) are working on legislation that will allow the transfer of National Park Service land to the Smithsonian for the museum. Carter joined them and others for a breakfast meeting.

Dr. Elizabeth Babcock, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Vivan Riefberg, Lynda Carter and Jane Abraham.



Photos courtesy of Office of Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis

The bill is still being drafted but Malliotakis said the final text would be introduced soon.

“By establishing this museum, we can share the stories of the trailblazing women who came before us so future generations can learn about their many contributions, how they helped build our nation and fought for equal rights and protections under the law,” she said.

Carter speaks during the meeting.

Malliotakis and Carter flank House Speaker Mike Johnson.



