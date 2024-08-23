On the Avenue: Fifth Ave. BID contest’s winning banner shows ‘Bay Ridge is everything’

It’s a banner year for Bay Ridge!

After reviewing an array of creative and colorful submissions, the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the winner of its first annual Community Banner Contest.

Artist Adrian Stupica was named the winner for his unique and engaging banner design, titled “Bay Ridge Is Everything.”

According to BID officials, the Community Banner Contest was created “to honor the distinctive spirit of Bay Ridge and to enrich the visual landscape of Fifth Avenue with locally inspired artwork.”

Stupica’s design will be prominently displayed “on the avenue” starting Aug. 29, weather permitting. A check presentation to Stupica will take place that day at 2 p.m. on 80th Street and Fifth Avenue.

“We are thrilled to announce Adrian Stupica as the winner of our inaugural Community Banner Contest,” BID Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy said. “His design truly captures the essence of Fifth Avenue and will serve as a beautiful representation of our community’s creativity and spirit.”

Here’s to a job well done and a prize well earned!

* * *

Next up “on the avenue” is the BID’s End of Summer Multi-Block Party, scheduled to take place Sept. 14. Visitors can enjoy live music, delicious food, art showcases and fun activities for all ages from 2 to 9 p.m. along Fifth Avenue from 68th Street to 81st Street.

Thousands of visitors are expected to gather “on the avenue” for the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID’s End of Summer Multi-Block Party on Sept. 14. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Rick Buttacavoli

The event, similar to Third Avenue’s recent Summer Stroll on 3rd program, is expected to draw thousands of families to enjoy a vehicle-free farewell to summer.

The following month, the BID is planning some spooky fun at its Halloween Fest, set for Oct. 26 from 3 to 9 p.m. along Fifth Avenue from 72nd Street to 85th Street. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating and more frightful festivities.

Business owners, artists and civic organizations are encouraged to sign up now to reserve a table at these events. Applications can be submitted online at bayridgebid.com/event.

“Don’t miss out on these amazing opportunities to connect with our community,” Lovejoy said.

For more information, call 718-238-8181.

* * *

The party has been going strong for 50 years!

The 2024 Feast of Santa Rosalia kicked off “on the avenue” in Bensonhurst on Thursday, Aug. 15 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 25.

Taking place along 18th Avenue from 68th Street to 75th Street, the street annual festival features delicious food and treats, carnival rides and games for all ages, live music and entertainment and lots of family fun.

The avenue will be closed to traffic from 4 to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

This grand, multi-night tradition is held in honor of St. Rosalia, the patron saint of Palermo, Sicily. This year’s grand marshal is Emmy award-winning FOX 5 news reporter Briella Tomassetti, who was honored by festival officials during a kickoff ceremony Aug. 15.

Journalist Briella Tomassetti is the grand marshal of this year’s Feast of Santa Rosalia. Photo courtesy of Briella Tomassetti

“Our Italian heritage is the heart and soul of my family, both here in America and back home in Italy,” Tomassetti said. “I was raised in a religious home filled with lots of love, delicious food, hard workers, beautiful music and respect for one another (most importantly, my elders), where family unity is of the utmost importance.”

Sincere congratulations to Tomassetti, who is also a talented singer, on representing the very best of Italian culture. Hope to see you “on the avenue!”

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!