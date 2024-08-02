On the Avenue: Summer Stroll on 3rd welcomes thousands to second installment

If at first you do succeed, definitely try again!

Following the overwhelming success of the 2024 Summer Stroll on 3rd program’s first installment on July 19, coordinators Christina Cafiero and Lisa Larkin prepared to welcome tens of thousands more families and visitors to Third Avenue’s northern end — 82nd Street to 68th Street — this past Friday evening, July 26.

Once again, there was something for everyone to enjoy “on the avenue.” Free children’s activities were set up at 74th Street and Third Avenue, bands played live music outside several popular eateries while families dined al fresco, and there were sales galore for visitors who strolled into the thoroughfare’s unique boutiques and shops.

The crowds were once again enormous and held steady throughout the evening.

Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to Third Avenue for the second installment of the Summer Stroll on 3rd on July 26. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

This coming Friday, Aug. 2 will see the event return to the southern end of Third Avenue — 82nd Street to Marine Avenue — beginning at 6 p.m. Visitors should note that the area spanning from Bridgeview Diner to Foodtown Supermarket will once again be left open to traffic, but that does not mean that the shops located within that area are not open for business.

“There are still some great businesses to enjoy within the small stretch of blocks that must remain open to traffic, like Towne Boutique, which will be open for business that night with sales and specials,” said Dan Texeira, president of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., which hosts the event each year in partnership with Councilmember Justin Brannan. “We encourage everyone to visit these shops on Friday evening, but to do so safely by following the barricades that will be set up to guide strollers from the open streets onto the sidewalk for these select blocks.”

Volunteers handed out flyers promoting the upcoming National Night Out event taking place Aug. 6 in Shore Road Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

After more fun in the sun is had on Aug. 2, families will have one more chance to experience all that Summer Stroll on 3rd has to offer when the program concludes on Aug. 9 from 82nd Street to 68th Street once again.

Be sure to follow the event’s official social media channels for exclusive content and updates: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on X.

Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at [email protected]!