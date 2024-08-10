Ridge Blvd. block among borough’s greenest

A Bay Ridge street made quite an impression on the judges of the Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest.

Ridge Boulevard between 71st Street and Ovington Avenue took third-place honors in the residential category.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden, which runs the contest, announced the winners Tuesday on Lincoln Place between New York and Nostrand avenues – the block that finished first. Eastern Parkway between Bedford and Franklin avenues finished second.

Image via Google Maps

More than 100 blocks competed. A panel of judges composed of BBG staffers, local horticulturists and reporters picked the winners.

The other categories were: National Grid leadership in sustainable practices, rookie of the year, media darling, greenest storefront, best street tree beds, best community garden streetscape and best window box.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden President and CEO Adrian Benepe (green shirt) with contest winners on Lincoln Place. Photo by Artchan Nadura

“The Greenest Block in Brooklyn is a nearly 30-year tradition that continues to bring neighbors together, encourage sustainable gardening and educate new generations of plant lovers throughout this great borough,” said BBG President and CEO Adrian Benepe. “We are delighted to see blocks from so many corners of Brooklyn make a commitment to beautifying our borough and the city at large. It’s an honorable pursuit, and it is a joy to see all the hard work come to fruition.”