Crooks knock elderly woman to ground

Two thieves on scooters attacked an 88-year-old woman on 50th Street near Fifth Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The crooks – a man and a woman – pushed the victim to the ground while trying to steal her purse, cops said.

The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center for facial fractures and damage to her teeth.

Cops said the suspects have dark complexions.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.