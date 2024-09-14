Cyclone reopens after two-week shutdown 

You can’t keep a good ride down.

The Cyclone roller coaster, which was closed after a malfunction Aug. 22, reopened Sept. 7.

The Dept. of Buildings gave Luna Park the go-ahead after the ride passed inspection tests.

“DOB inspected the ride and determined it was once again safe to return the roller coaster to active operation for the public,” said a department spokesperson. “Our inspector who performed the inspection will remain on site this morning to monitor the operations as riders are allowed back on.”

The Cyclone roller coaster was shut down Thursday due to a mechanical problem. Image via Citizen App

DOB had cited the park for two violations: failure to maintain due to a cracked sprocket and failure to notify them of the incident. Riders were evacuated by Luna Park workers and no one was injured.

“This American icon has captivated guests for nearly a century, and our dedicated team and attraction engineers continue to ensure that this legendary 97-year-old landmark continues to operate safely and smoothly,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International, Inc., the group that runs Luna Park. “We are always thrilled to welcome riders to experience the Cyclone every season.”