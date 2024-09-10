Fontbonne welcomes Visitation students

Fontbonne Hall Academy held a ceremony Sept. 3 to celebrate the opening of its middle school, the Visitation Program.

Sister Tesa Fitzgerald and Mother Susan Marie Kazprzak cut the ribbon outside Visitation Hall. Photos courtesy of Fontbonne Hall Academy

The all-girls school was established after the closure of Visitation Academy, 8902 Ridge Blvd.

All sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students are welcome in the new program, which also provides a home for former Visitation students.

“Losing Visitation was a loss to the community and we are certainly sad about that but we are happy to offer a new home to these young women,” Fontbonne Principal Rocco Gentile told this paper.

Mother Susan Marie Kazprzak blesses the school’s entrance. Photos courtesy of Fontbonne Hall Academy

The afternoon included a ribbon-cutting and guest speakers Mother Susan Marie Kazprzak, VHM, superior of the Brooklyn Visitation Monastery, and Sister Tesa Fitzgerald, president of Sisters of St. Joseph.

Visitation Program students at the opening ceremony. Photos courtesy of Fontbonne Hall Academy

“It was a really beautiful ceremony because it represented two historic institutions coming together to continue to serve young women in this area and beyond,” Gentile said.