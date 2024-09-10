Fontbonne welcomes Visitation students

Fontbonne Hall Academy held a ceremony Sept. 3 to celebrate the opening of its middle school, the Visitation Program.
The all-girls school was established after the closure of Visitation Academy, 8902 Ridge Blvd.
All sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students are welcome in the new program, which also provides a home for former Visitation students.
“Losing Visitation was a loss to the community and we are certainly sad about that but we are happy to offer a new home to these young women,” Fontbonne Principal Rocco Gentile told this paper.
The afternoon included a ribbon-cutting and guest speakers Mother Susan Marie Kazprzak, VHM, superior of the Brooklyn Visitation Monastery, and Sister Tesa Fitzgerald, president of Sisters of St. Joseph.
“It was a really beautiful ceremony because it represented two historic institutions coming together to continue to serve young women in this area and beyond,” Gentile said.