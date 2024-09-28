Leif hosts parade fundraiser

The Ragamuffin Parade Committee held a fundraiser at the Leif Irish Pub Sept. 22.

The celebration included music by One 2 Many along with food, a cash bar and a raffle.

The fundraiser included live music.

Committee President Allison Greaker said many people donated at fundraisers leading up to the big day, Sept. 28.

“Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that can transport us back in time to relive happy memories from our past,” Greaker told this paper. “Our Ragamuffin Committee is composed of adults who marched in the parade as children and then as parents and grandparents. That’s what makes the Bay Ridge Ragamuffin Parade so unique.”

Party-goers enjoy the afternoon. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

A week earlier a luncheon was held at the Greenhouse Cafe to honor Person of the Year Theresa Monforte Caraballo and Grand Marshal Dan Texeira, president of the Merchants of Third Avenue.

