No commemoration at Wall of Remembrance

Sadly, this was the first time since the 2008 dedication of the 9/11 Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance that there wasn’t a 9/11 commemoration. This is the message that was posted on its Facebook page: “We are very sorry to tell you due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be holding our annual Candle lighting Ceremony on the 10th. But remember the Wall is always open and please feel free to pay a visit to honor and remember.”

FDNY Chaplain Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello points to a photo of FDNY Chaplain Father Mychal Judge.

The special sacred event was also known as “A Light and a Prayer” and included the FDNY Ceremonial Honor Guard, Emerald Society pipers, guest speakers from the FDNY, NYPD and military and relatives of the fallen heroes. At the conclusion of the ceremonies, attendees were invited to place red roses on the stone portraits of the 9/11 responders. For many years FDNY Chaplain Msgr. John Delendick officiated.

A sculpture depicting 9/11 hero FDNY Chaplain Mychal Judge.

The 9/11 Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance is located on the west side wall of Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Mounted on the wall are three large sections of gleaming bronze raised reliefs. In addition, there are laser-engraved stone photos of the firefighters, law enforcement and uniformed volunteers who died on 9/11 while responding to the terror attack at World Trade Center.

A woman places a red rose on a firefighter’s portrait.

I have fond memories of taking photos and often writing about this awe-inspiring memorial tribute to the men and women who gave their lives trying to save others on that fatal day for the past 10 years.

Sol Moglen stands in front of the wall he founded.

***

On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Merchants of Third Avenue will hold the 51st annual Third Avenue Festival, stretching from Bay Ridge Avenue to 94th Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The business group is now formerly called Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. (MOTA).

Chip Cafiero. Photo courtesy of Facebook

It has the historic reputation of being one of the longest and oldest street festivals in New York City. The first version of the festival was called an Octoberfest and was, of course, held in October. Longtime local attorney and civic leader Harry G. English was the founder and first president of the merchants’ association. Another longtime counselor-at-law, Bob Howe, has served as a president of the business group for 26 years.

Dan Texeira. Eagle Urban Media/File photo

A key player at the association has been attorney and former executive editor Chuck Otey of the Bay Ridge Home Reporter and Sunset News, who has served many years as chairman of the festival and publicist for the association and the festival. Another long-termer has been now-retired teacher Chip Cafiero, who has been organizing and coordinating the festivals for over 25 years, as well as other popular community events. The current Merchants’ president is Dan Texeira, who has been serving at the helm since 2021. Texeira, also a community leader, is a well-known insurance broker with the Lincoln Brokerage agency.