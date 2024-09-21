On the Avenue: End-of-summer party brings crowds to 5th!

So long, summer!

Last weekend’s End-of-Summer Multi-Block Party hosted by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) featured live music, delicious food, art showcases and fun activities for all ages “on the avenue” from 68th Street to 81st Street.

The event brought out thousands of families who took advantage of all that Fifth Avenue has to offer on a picture-perfect afternoon, free of cars.

“It really was a great event,” organizer Chip Cafiero told us. “The weather was perfect and the avenue was packed with people having a good time.”

Families enjoyed a fun afternoon filled with live music, food, rides and games, courtesy of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Next up for Fifth Avenue, the BID is planning a Halloween Fest for Oct. 26 from 3 to 9 p.m. from 72nd Street to 85th Street. Families can look forward to trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating and more frighteningly fun festivities.

To learn how your business can be a part of this event, visit bayridgebid.com/event or call 718-238-8181.

Bands entertained the crowds at the End-of-Summer Multi-Block Party hosted by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

During my Sunday morning brunch “on the avenue” with the missus, I enjoyed a front-row seat to the 36th annual P.O. Christopher Hoban ’80 Memorial Run as participants made their way along Third Avenue from the Shore Road Promenade.

The annual run is held in memory of P.O. Christopher Hoban, a Xaverian High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty in 1988 at the age of 26. The event raises money to benefit the high school’s Hoban Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to sons and daughters of New York City police officers attending Xaverian.

Xaverian High School students race along Third Avenue as part of the 36th Annual P.O. Christopher Hoban Memorial Run. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

While waiting for my delicious pastrami hash and egg (a must-try) to be served at The Common, 9406 Third Ave., I stepped out onto the street to join a small crowd of enthusiasts in cheering on some of the runners. The run begins and ends each year at Xaverian, 7100 Shore Road, with participants racing along the promenade to the Verrazzano Bridge and returning along Third Avenue to the school.

At a ceremony held prior to the run, NYPD Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy was honored and spoke about Hoban’s ultimate sacrifice.

Prior to the Hoban Run, NYPD Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy (left) was honored by U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and other elected officials. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Kudos to all of this year’s runners!

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!