Shaq returns to film scenes for mob drama

Shaq was back in Brooklyn.

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal was at the Bay 8th handball courts in Dyker Beach Park Sept. 16 to film additional scenes for the third season of 1980s-era mob drama “Gravesend.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Michele Frantzeskos, the show’s producer, said they shot a basketball and handball scene in which O’Neal’s character, Mustafa, meets main character Benny, played by Will DeMeo.

In June, the L.A. Lakers legend shot scenes outside Larry’s Radiator Shop on Neptune Avenue between West 14th and 15th streets and at Coney Island’s amusement parks.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal films scenes for “Gravesend” in Dyker Park.



