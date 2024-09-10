Slain hostages remembered during rally

Sheepshead Bay Run for Their Lives honored the six Israeli hostages who were recently killed by Hamas.

The rally took place in Holocaust Memorial Park on Sept. 1, the same morning the bodies were recovered.

The rally took place in Holocaust Memorial Park. Photos courtesy of Ari Kagan

The slain hostages are Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Carmel Gat, 40, Alexander Lobanov, 33, Almog Sarusi, 27, and Ori Danino, 25.

Stephanie Neta Benshimol and former Councilman Ari Kagan hold pictures of murdered hostages. Photos courtesy of Ari Kagan

Run for Their Lives coordinates global run/walk events calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

“Thank you to everyone who rallied on Sunday morning in the Holocaust Memorial Park,” said former Councilman Ari Kagan. “We will not stop until all hostages are returned home and Hamas is defeated.”