Police released a photo of a man who allegedly robbed Bamboo Seafood Restaurant on Seventh Avenue and 51st Street Aug. 17.

The suspect entered the restaurant through an unlocked door at 11 a.m. and fled with $900, cops said.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.