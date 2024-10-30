Farmhouse festival a real Dutch treat

The Hendrick I. Lott House hosted the 38th annual Marine Park Halloween Fall Festival Oct. 19.

Costumed visitors spent the afternoon perusing the pumpkin patch, painting their faces and decorating masks.

Visitors wore a wide variety of costumes.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The event was organized by the Marine Park Community Association, with support from the Friends of the Lott House.

The festival was a big hit with kids and adults alike. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

According to NYC Parks, the building is one of 14 remaining Dutch Colonial farmhouses in Brooklyn. It is structurally sound and virtually unchanged from the time Hendrick Lott built it in 1800, incorporating a section of the 1720 homestead built by his grandfather, Johannes Lott. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated as a New York City Landmark.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta