Historic church gets $30K for repairs

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has awarded a $30,000 Sacred Sites Grant to St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church for roof, parapet and gutter restoration.

The church was built in 1905.

The conservancy gave money to 15 historic religious properties throughout the state, including Flatbush-Tompkins Congregational Church in Ditmas Park and Holy Family-St. Thomas Aquinas in Park Slope.

“Our grants support the preservation of these landmark buildings, which are important anchors for their members and their communities,” said conservancy President Peg Breen. “These 15 congregations reach almost 140,000 people in their areas with programs that address food insecurity, addiction and social isolation, and serve as venues for important arts and cultural activities.”