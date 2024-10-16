JROTC cadets carry banners at Tunnel to Towers 5K Run

Members of Fort Hamilton H.S.’s Army Junior ROTC Corps went over to West Street in Manhattan to line a portion of the 23rd annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 29, as an estimated 40,000 run/walk participants exited the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (formerly the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel).

The Fort Hamilton JROTC at the Tunnel to Towers event. Photos courtesy of Fort Hamilton Tiger Battalion

The JROTC cadets joined service members, police officers and firefighters holding large banners with the pictures of the first responders who died on 9/11. We’re told the stream of memorial banner holders stretched for nearly a mile.

Fort Hamilton H.S. Army instructors Maj. Sang B. Lee, First Sgt. Lawson and Sgt. First Class David Freedman teach and train the cadets. The student Tiger Battalion commander is Lt. Col. Harrison Tan. Fort Hamilton H.S. is located on Shore Road and 85th Street.

The Harkins family.

The costume winners at the recent 58th annual Ragamuffin Parade were James Krebsbach, age 8; Dylan Martinez, age 9; Michael Lochrary, age 18 months; Deborah Hansen Diamond, age 5; Natalie Schamis, age 4, and Beatrice Hettex Perlman, age 9. Each received shiny new bicycles. The group family winner was the Harkins family.

Deborah Hansen Diamond.

Photos courtesy of Ragamuffin Parade

Natalie Schamis.

Beatrice Hettex Perlman.

Dylan Martinez.

Michael Lochrary.

James Krebsbach.



Every child who participated in the parade received a gift at the distribution site in the parking area of the Citizens Bank on Third Avenue and 92nd Street.

St. Patrick’s Church, 9511 Fourth Ave., will hold its 175th Anniversary Mass on Sunday, Oct. 20 at noon, with Bishop Robert Brennan, who heads the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese. It will be co-celebrated by present and past members of the clergy.

St. Patrick’s Church was founded in 1849. Eagle Urban Media/File photos by Ted General

Immediately following the celebratory mass, a light reception will be held in the school auditorium at St. Patrick Catholic Academy, Fourth Avenue and 97th Street.

Father Brian Dowd.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 12:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., a formal Anniversary Gala will be held at Russo’s on the Bay in Queens.

St. Patrick’s, founded in 1849, was the first Catholic church established in southwest Brooklyn. The current pastor is Rev. Michael Dowd.