Maria ‘The Ice Cream Girl’ receives $10K check on Good Morning America

ABC’s Good Morning America featured Bensonhurst native Maria Campanella during a segment on Oct. 4 and presented her with a $10,000 check from Good Humor in front of a crowd of friends in the neighborhood.

Also known as “Maria the Ice Cream Girl,” Campanella was featured on the show’s Ray of Sunshine segment, which highlights people who have made a positive impact on their communities.

“We show love to those who give back to their communities, and Maria Campanella has been doing it for decades,” said ABC reporter DeMarco Morgan during the show. “She’s been selling ice cream to kids around Southern Brooklyn for more than 35 years.”

Mascot for Good Morning America Ray and the show’s reporter, DeMarco Morgan, surprise Maria Campanella and friends. Photo courtesy of ABC/Good Morning America

The segment highlighted Campanella’s beginnings as she inherited the ice cream truck from her father Angelo, who started the business in 1944.

Her friends were also interviewed. They praised Campanella’s work, which included providing treats to local precincts and helping friend Sal Marchese, who was diagnosed with leukemia.

“She asked me what she could do to help, and she helped me with donations and fundraising,” he said on the show. “She’s the best person I’ve ever met in my life.”

She was surprised when Morgan presented her the check, and said she will donate some of the money to charity.

“Just make your dreams come true, but at the same time don’t forget about everyone else,” she said to Morgan.