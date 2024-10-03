Muralist’s stadium work highlights borough

Brooklyn is well represented in the home of the N.Y. Jets and Giants, thanks to a local artist.

Muralist and painter Danielle Mastrion, who grew up in Marine Park, has been working on her craft since 2012.

Now, her mural dedicated to the borough she loves is featured on the fifth floor VIP suite of the massive MetLife Stadium.

The mural depicts Deno’s Wonder Wheel, among other Brooklyn locales. Photos courtesy of Danielle Mastrion

Her friend, who works at the venue, was put in charge of curating and producing a mural project inside the stadium that paid tribute to New Jersey and the five boroughs of New York City. The two had worked on several projects for the N.Y. Rangers, so he brought her onto the project.

Danielle Mastrion. Photos courtesy of Danielle Mastrion

“They wanted each artist and wall to represent the borough that they were from,” Mastrion said. “I was selected to represent Brooklyn, and because I am from the southern end of Brooklyn, I always want to focus on my favorite neighborhood, Coney Island.”



The mural features a painting of Deno’s Wonder Wheel as its centerpiece, as well as the Cyclone. Other elements include brownstones, a bodega, jewelry, a singer, the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, and water towers.

The mural depicts Deno’s Wonder Wheel, among other Brooklyn locales. Photos courtesy of Danielle Mastrion

“It’s a real honor that I get to represent my home borough to the world,” Mastrion said. “I wanted them to know which parts of Brooklyn really capture my heart, and hopefully they can take those pieces home with them as well.”