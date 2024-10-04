On the Avenue: Rain can’t dampen weekend fun here!

Talk about singing in the rain!

Despite light but steady rains on both Saturday and Sunday, tens of thousands of families still came out in force “on the avenue” to enjoy Bay Ridge’s biggest weekend.

First, Grand Marshal Dan Texeira, who serves as president of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. led the Ragamuffin line of march alongside Person of the Year Theresa Monforte-Caraballo, founder of Grandma’s Love, Inc.

King Henry and Sandy the Seagull of Brooklyn Cyclones flank Ragamuffin Person of the Year Theresa Monforte-Caraballo (second from left) and Grand Marshal Dan Texeira (second from right) as members of Scouting America’s Troop G18 hold the official Ragamuffin Parade banner.

The 58th Annual Ragamuffin Parade was indeed a success despite the inclement weather. Creativity was on full display and prizes were awarded for the best costumes. There were princesses, minions, zombies, skeletons and celebrity lookalikes galore marching behind banners from local schools and civic organizations.

At the reviewing grandstand, parade emcee Carlo Scissura announced each group to loud applause from the dignitaries seated on the stage as well as a small but dedicated crowd of supporters that had gathered nearby.

Ragamuffin Grand Marshal Dan Texeira and Person of the Year Theresa Monforte-Caraballo are welcomed to the reviewing grandstand by former state Sen. Marty Golden (left to right).

As always, the parade stepped off without a hitch thanks to longtime Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero.

“The rain caused us to have to make a few changes, but the main thing is everyone stepped off on time and in the correct spots,” he told us. “You can’t control the weather, but you have to make sure you do the best you can under any circumstances so that everyone has the best experience possible.”

Rainfall couldn’t stop this little Elvis from entertaining the crowd on parade day!

The following day, the 51st Annual Third Avenue Festival took place as planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Again, there was light but steady rain throughout the day, but that did not deter tens of thousands from attending and enjoying the afternoon “on the avenue.”

Live music was played all day long under the safety of tents at various spots along the festival route, which spanned from 69th Street to 94th Street. Children still enjoyed giant inflatable rides and slides, plus activities and carnival games.

Talented performers from Beyond Dance entertain the festival crowd.

Lots of families enjoyed lunch and dinner (mostly inside) at the avenue’s many restaurants. Vendors sold unique merchandise, and many of Third Avenue’s own boutiques and shops remained open to accommodate the day’s steady stream of shoppers.

Personally, I always enjoy walking the festival and bumping into people I haven’t seen in quite some time. This year, as the New York Mets were fighting for a playoff spot, I came decked out in my “Ya Gotta Believe” Mets hoodie, which led to many conversations about the stress (but, ultimately, enjoyment) that comes with rooting for the orange and blue.

Here are some more photos from both events:

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Rick Buttacavoli

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!