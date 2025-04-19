On the Avenue: ‘Pizza Wars’ challenge sparks creativity that’s out of this world!

May the sauce be with you!

That’s been the rallying cry among talented pizza chefs “on the avenue” competing in the upcoming “Pizza Wars” event sponsored by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. (MoTA) in partnership with the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) and the 86th Street BID.

The event takes place on “Star Wars Day,” May 4, and features a walking tour of 12 participating pizzerias located throughout the three commercial thoroughfares. Attendees will enjoy samples from all 12 spots, then vote for their favorite. As part of the fun leading up to the final battle to determine Bay Ridge’s best slice, MoTA Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny introduced a social media pizza challenge that encouraged the contestants to create their very own pies inspired by the “Star Wars” universe.

The results have been out of this world — pun intended!

Frank Mancini of Mancini’s Wood-Fired Pizza, 8504 Fifth Ave., created a Baby Yoda pie bearing the iconic character’s likeness using green peppers and olives, then issued a challenge to Giuseppe Mancino of Peppino’s Brick Oven Pizza, 7708 Third Ave., to embrace the force and create something similar.

Giuseppe Mancino (right) of Peppino’s Brick Oven Pizza shows off his Chewbacca pie.

Mancino used a ton of pepperoni and mushrooms to create an incredible Chewbacca pie, which he proudly showed off to his 300,000-plus Instagram followers. Mancino also hosted Canny herself for a very special pizza-making lesson, after which he challenged Gaspare Tumminello of Bay Ridge Pizza, 7704 Fifth Ave., to create something special.

Gaspare Tumminello of Bay Ridge Pizza shows off his Rebel Alliance pie.

Tumminello did not disappoint, creating a Rebel Alliance symbol out of pepperoni. Other contestants and their works of art include Nonno’s Pizza (Darth Vader), Frankie’s of Bay Ridge (R2-D2) and Brooklyn Firefly (Luke Skywalker). Stay tuned for more on this challenge as submissions continue to be turned in, and be sure to follow MoTA on social media — @merchantsof3rdave on Instagram and @ThirdAvenueBayRidge on Facebook — to see all the action as the battle ensues.

This R2-D2 pizza was created by the talented chefs at Frankie’s of Bay Ridge.

The final three contestants — Gino’s Restaurant, Leo’s Casa Calamari and Ben’s Pizzeria — were announced by Canny earlier this week. They will join the battle against the aforementioned eateries as well as Pizza Wagon, Elegante Pizzeria and Vesuvio Restaurant.

In addition to creating a buzz on social media, “Pizza Wars” was featured on Monday morning’s edition of “Good Day New York” with hosts Curt Menefee and Rosanna Scotto. Canny joined Mancini, Mancino, Mancino’s son ArcAngelo and Frankie’s owner Bryan Ecock to discuss the inter-avenue event and showcase their pizza challenge entries.

MoTA Secretary Danielle Jabour was also in attendance.

“Good Day New York” co-hosts Curt Menefee (left) and Rosanna Scotto (fourth from left) welcome Frank Mancini of Mancini’s Wood-Fired Pizza, Bryan Ecock of Frankie’s of Bay Ridge, Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. Secretary Danielle Jabour, ArcAngelo Mancino of Peppino’s Brick Oven Pizza, Merchants of Third Avenue Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny and Giuseppe Mancino of Peppino’s (left to right) to the studio to promote their upcoming “Pizza Wars” event in Bay Ridge.

The walking tour begins at noon at Elegante, 6922 Fifth Ave., and will also feature a free shuttle bus service for those who need a break from walking, courtesy of Bay Ridge Center.

Brooklyn Firefly, 7003 Third Ave., will be the final stop on the tour and will host the official after-party.

“We will gather at Firefly after to hand in voting cards, listen to music and enjoy some drink specials and themed cocktails that will be available for purchase,” Canny explained. “As soon as all votes are counted, the winners will be announced.”

In addition to the pizza competition, attendees are encouraged to embrace the force by participating in the accompanying “Star Wars” costume contest.

“A team of committee members from the Ragamuffin Parade Committee will vote for the best costume and best family costume,” Canny said.

The Jedi (or Sith) voted “Best Individual Costume” will win one free pie from each of the participating pizzerias, while the “Best Group Costume” winner will receive $150 from Ragamuffin, Canny explained.

Tickets for the event cost $36 and can be purchased online at zeffy.com/ticketing/pizza-wars.

* * *

Art is everywhere — no, seriously.

Stand4 Gallery’s “Essential Shore/ Permeable Future” exhibit officially opens April 19, with several events taking place at the gallery itself, 414 78th St. The gallery opens for viewing at noon, followed by “Lingo Bingo” with Thomas Gallagher from 1 to 5 p.m. An opening reception will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Bay Ridge public art and ecology biennial will present “free public artworks, interventions and programs throughout the community aimed to strengthen people’s relationship to water and the Narrows shoreline through an environmental lens,” organizers said.

With tons of exhibits and events being held “on the avenue” and beyond through June 21, there is plenty to see and do in the name of art. For more information, visit stand4gallery.org.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!