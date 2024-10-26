On the Avenue: Scarecrow contest part of 3rd Avenue Beautification Day!

“How beautiful!” one shopper exclaimed outside Olives & Pita, 7720 Third Ave., early Sunday afternoon.
“The daffodils or the scarecrow?” I replied as I snapped photos of the elaborately decorated New York Yankees-themed scarecrow that had been erected outside the popular eatery as part of the first-ever Scarecrow Contest hosted by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc.
“Both!” she smiled before continuing her window shopping “on the avenue.”
Organized by Merchants of Third Avenue Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny, the contest brought about some friendly competition among more than 40 merchants who participated for bragging rights and a free year of membership to the association, which works to bring events and initiatives to Third Avenue that benefit all who are in business.
Using basic supplies like a broom, a wood dowel, burlap and twine, each merchant created a unique scarecrow that complemented each particular business. There were cooks, doctors, realtors and waiters galore, each with a placard offering instructions on how to vote for the best in show.
After more than 1,300 votes, Canny announced the winners of the contest: Charmed by JLM finished in first place, the aforementioned Olives & Pita came in second place, and Polly & Esther came in third place.
The contest served as a backdrop to the day’s beautification effort that saw members of Girl Scout Troop 2763 and more than 50 volunteers from Fort Hamilton High School gather “on the avenue” to collect trash and plant 1,000 daffodil bulbs that had been donated by Bay Ridge Cares. The volunteers were treated to complimentary hot chocolate by Merchants of Third Avenue board member MaryAnn Kearns, owner of Caffe Café.
“I want to thank everyone who made the event a complete success,” Canny said. “I’m so proud of all the amazing scarecrows today! And the incredible Fort Hamilton High School students!”
The scarecrows are still on display for all to enjoy, so be sure to check them out!
* * *
Halloween is nearly here, but you can celebrate with your family early thanks to the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID)!
Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy is putting the finishing touches on the BID’s annual Halloween Fest, taking place Oct. 26 “on the avenue” from 3 to 9 p.m. Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 72nd Street through 85th Street so that families can enjoy a special “Trunk-or-Treat” event, plus pumpkin decorating and lots of frights and delights.
As part of the “Trunk-or-Treat” event, participants decorate the trunks of their cars and trucks with Halloween accessories, creating spooky three-dimensional scenes for all to enjoy.
If you haven’t seen this unique showcase of creativity, I strongly encourage you to attend!
* * *
If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!