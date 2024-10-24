Slasher strikes on train platform

A 30-year-old man was attacked in the Bay Ridge Avenue subway station Oct. 17.

The man was on the platform at 4:25 a.m. when the male suspect stabbed him in the eye and boarded a northbound R train, cops said.

The victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

Surveillance images of the suspect. Photos courtesy of NYPD

The suspect has a light complexion and was wearing a black hoodie, a blue Amazon vest, dark sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.