Sun shines on Columbus Day marchers

The skies on Saturday were ocean blue for the Columbus Day Parade on 18th Avenue.

Some participants drove cars along the route. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



The march, sponsored by the Federation of Italian American Organizations (FIAO), stepped off from P.S. 48 on 60th Street and ended at Il Centro on Benson Avenue. St. Athanasius Church hosted a pre-parade Mass.

A cyclist enjoys the festivities. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The grand marshals were Councilman Davd Carr; School District 20 Superintendent Dr. David Pretto; P.S. 100 Principal Chiara Spagnolo, and Joseph S. Rosato, Esq. of The Rosato Firm, P.C.

A banner announces the FDR H.S. marching band. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“The Brooklyn Columbus parade was a moment for the Bensonhurst community to shine,” said FIAO Vice President Carlo Scissura. “It’s a day for Italian culture and pride, a day to showcase our heritage, and a true celebration of all cultures, of music and children marching. Truly a wonderful moment for all to enjoy.”

The Fort Hamilton H.S. band performs. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“It was great marching down 18th Avenue with my fellow honorees and so many Italian-Americans to celebrate our heritage and our contributions to Brooklyn and beyond,” Carr wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to Il Centro Community Center and the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn for this honor.”

People wave from the Valley Bank float.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Some participants drove cars along the route.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Police officers marched and performed.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Mayor Eric Adams gives the event a thumbs up.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta