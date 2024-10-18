Sun shines on Columbus Day marchers

The skies on Saturday were ocean blue for the Columbus Day Parade on 18th Avenue.
The march, sponsored by the Federation of Italian American Organizations (FIAO), stepped off from P.S. 48 on 60th Street and ended at Il Centro on Benson Avenue. St. Athanasius Church hosted a pre-parade Mass.
The grand marshals were Councilman Davd Carr; School District 20 Superintendent Dr. David Pretto; P.S. 100 Principal Chiara Spagnolo, and Joseph S. Rosato, Esq. of The Rosato Firm, P.C.
“The Brooklyn Columbus parade was a moment for the Bensonhurst community to shine,” said FIAO Vice President Carlo Scissura. “It’s a day for Italian culture and pride, a day to showcase our heritage, and a true celebration of all cultures, of music and children marching. Truly a wonderful moment for all to enjoy.”
“It was great marching down 18th Avenue with my fellow honorees and so many Italian-Americans to celebrate our heritage and our contributions to Brooklyn and beyond,” Carr wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to Il Centro Community Center and the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn for this honor.”