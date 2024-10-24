There’s still time to reap a harvest of Halloween fun

Kids race tractors at Halloween Harvest. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy Luna Park’s annual Halloween Harvest.

The fun includes pumpkin picking and decorating, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating, and farm-style tractor races in which contestants ride through the park to find their treasure.

A park employee looks ready to brave the high seas. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

The season-themed menu includes purple and orange cotton candy and pumpkin-spiced funnel cakes.

“Halloween Harvest at Luna Park embodies our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our guests year-round,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. “By extending our season into the fall with themed activities, games and special events, we continue a cherished tradition and honor Luna Park’s legacy as a unique place where families and friends come together.”

Halloween-lovers decorated their pumpkins. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

Visit lunaparknyc.com/plan/park-hours for more information.

Rides stay open in the fall. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

