There’s still time to reap a harvest of Halloween fun

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy Luna Park’s annual Halloween Harvest.

The fun includes pumpkin picking and decorating, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating, and farm-style tractor races in which contestants ride through the park to find their treasure.

A park employee looks ready to brave the high seas. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

The season-themed menu includes purple and orange cotton candy and pumpkin-spiced funnel cakes.

“Halloween Harvest at Luna Park embodies our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our guests year-round,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. “By extending our season into the fall with themed activities, games and special events, we continue a cherished tradition and honor Luna Park’s legacy as a unique place where families and friends come together.”

Halloween-lovers decorated their pumpkins. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

Visit lunaparknyc.com/plan/park-hours for more information.