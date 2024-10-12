UPROSE festival closes Climate Week

The non-profit UPROSE held its Climate Justice Lives Here! festival Sept. 26 at the Brooklyn Army Terminal’s Pier 4.

Despite the rain, the afternoon included music and cultural performances, interactive learning circles, art activities, resource tables and a food bazaar with local vendors celebrating different heritages.

The festival included cultural and musical performances. Photos by Neha Gautam/Survival Media

The event closed out NYC Climate Week.

“The Climate Justice Lives Here! Festival was a celebration of our community’s resilience and determination in the face of the climate crisis,” said Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of the non-profit. “This festival wasn’t just about raising awareness but about empowering frontline communities like Sunset Park to lead the transition toward a just and sustainable future.”

Kids enjoyed activities such as face painting.

