Wrestlers team up with City Harvest

WWE wrestlers volunteered for City Harvest at the Cohen Community Food Rescue Center to help feed the hungry Oct. 24.

Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Michin and Apollo Crews of the WWE joined volunteers and packed bulk produce into family-sized bags to be distributed to New York City food pantries.

The WWE stars with volunteers and employees from City Harvest. Photos courtesy of City Harvest

In total, 5,977 bags of oranges and sweet potatoes were packed.

“With 50 percent of working-age households in New York City struggling to make ends meet, and the need for food assistance the highest on record, we know that so many of our neighbors rely on City Harvest to access fresh, nutritious food,” said Erika Martinez, associate director of Business Partnerships at City Harvest. “Thanks to the support of our friends at WWE, we will be able to provide bags of sweet potatoes and oranges to thousands of families across the five boroughs.”

The wrestlers were all smiles helping City Harvest. Photo courtesy of Apollo Crews Instagram

The wrestlers were in town as Barclays Center hosted SmackDown the following day and participated at the Sunset Park center as part of WWE’s Season of Giving.

“Thank you for having us, City Harvest,” Theory wrote on Instagram. “Amazing work you guys do!”