Brush fires threaten golf course

Dozens of New York’s Bravest battled brush fires at the Marine Park Golf Course Nov. 8 and 13.

Both blazes broke out on Flatbush Avenue: the first near the Belt Parkway and the second at Avenue V.



Firefighters at the Marine Park Golf Course Nov. 8

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



There were no injuries.

FDNY said that from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, its personnel battled 229 brush fires – the most in a two-week period in the city’s history.

“Remarkably dry conditions in October and so far in November have resulted in an historic amount of brush fires over the last two weeks, and we need the public to remain vigilant,” said FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker.



Firefighters at the Marine Park Golf Course Nov. 8

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC