Crook assaults man on 32nd Street

A thief assaulted a 25-year-old man on Third Avenue and 32nd Street Nov. 3.

The male attacker approached the victim at 5 a.m., hit him in the back of the head with an unknown object and held a knife to his neck, cops said. He fled with cash and a cellphone.

The victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

The suspect is in his 30s and has a medium complexion and slim build, cops said. He was wearing a black hooded Adidas sweater, light blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.