Kids decorate windows with Halloween art

Witches, ghosts, bats, ghouls, zombies, tombstones and pumpkins were among the subjects student artists depicted on storefront windows in the Bay Ridge Community Council’s 72nd Annual Fall Art Poster and Window Painting competition on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fontbonne Hall Academy artists pose in front of their work. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

According to BRCC Executive Secretary Maria Makrinos, who has been coordinating this event for more than 20 years, “We believe all the participants had a great time as every school and merchant has contacted us onsite or by email with their thanks and looking forward to next year ‘s 73rd Fall Art Event.” She added, “The students will receive certificates and medals for participating before Thanksgiving.”

Painters add some brush strokes.

BRCC President Ralph Succar would like to acknowledge the following for their support for supplies and expertise offered: the Salaam Club, Foodtown, Super Fresh, Empire State Bank, Citizens Bank, Jabour Realty, Northfield Bank, Ridgewood Bank, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Councilman Justin Brannan, Empire State Development, Vavas Insurance, Devito and Alvarado Pediatric Assoc., Bagel Boy, Pavlounis/Sfouggatakis Attorneys, The Coffee Club, Sunset Bagels, Connors and Sullivan law firm, Community Board 10, Salon Briana, Len’s Appliance, Brothers Bagels, Livan Savino Opticians, Mike’s Diner, Bay Ridge Eyecare, Paul Kelleher, Cipriani and Bauer Certified Public Accountants.

Contestants from P.S. 185.

A P.S. 102 pupil painted a witch.

***

On Monday, Nov. 11, the United War Veterans Council of New York will hold the 105th annual New York City Veterans Day Parade. This year the U.S. Marine Corps will be the featured military service.

Marines at a previous New York City Veterans Day Parade. Photo courtesy of United War Veterans

Marine Dakota Meyer, sergeant (Ret), who received the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary valor during the war in Afghanistan, is the grand marshal. Among the participants will be a float, jeep and contingent from the United Military Veterans of Kings County.

This year’s Veterans Day poster.

America’s largest Veterans Day parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Fifth Avenue and proceeds from 26th to 48th Street.

The march was first held in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I. It was originally called the Armistice Day Parade but was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

***

The Brooklyn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has announced plans to dedicate a historical marker at the New Utrecht Cemetery, at the corner of 16th Avenue and 84th Street, on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. Kathy Fountaine, the DAR chapter regent, said the Sons of the American Revolution and the Long Island Assembly #703 Color Guards will be participating, along with special guests.

New Utrecht Cemetery in Bensonhurst. Photos courtesy of the New York Cemetery Project

According to historical news items and the New York Cemetery Project, the one-acre burial ground, which was created by Dutch settlers in the old Village of New Utrecht in 1654, now has approximately 1,300 people buried there. In addition, there are unmarked graves of soldiers from the American Revolutionary War. Volunteers from the Friends of Historic New Utrecht organization based at the Dutch Reformed Church Parish Hall on 18th Avenue and under the leadership of Dave Elligers hold tours of the cemetery and help maintain it.