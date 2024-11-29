Man killed by truck after falling off sidewalk

A 30-year-old man was fatally hit by a box truck Nov. 15.

Brian Irizarry was struck on Fourth Avenue and 60th Street at 2:25 p.m. He died at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

The driver, a 53-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was not arrested.

A 30-year-old man was fatally hit by a truck after falling off the sidewalk. Image via Citizen App

According to the Daily News, a witness saw Irizarry rough-housing with a friend, who playfully shoved him off the sidewalk.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Irizarry’s funeral expenses and to assist his son. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/support-brian-irizarrys-funeral-and-sons-future.