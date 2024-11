A 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the back at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

He died at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

Cops investigate after a fatal stabbing in the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

According to ABC 7, the victim went into a waiting train and collapsed.

No arrests have been made.

Blood stains the platform where the victim was attacked.



