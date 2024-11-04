Pub rolls back suds prices at anniversary bash

A bar with roots in the Emerald Isle celebrated its diamond anniversary Oct. 19.

The Irish Haven marked 60 years in business with an all-day bash that included live music, Irish food and – for an hour – beers at the 1964 price of 50 cents.

Owner Matt Hogan, who has run the bar for 13 years, said people traveled from near and far to attend the party. Some former staffers even flew back from Ireland.

Customer Tommy Murray, left, with Irish Haven owner Matt Hogan. Photos courtesy of Matt Hogan

“I have a really close relationship with the bar,” Hogan said. “I had a lot of love for it as a customer before I was involved with it so it’s an emotional and powerful feeling to know the bar has been around for 60 years and the family that founded it is still in the area and came through as guests.”

There were live performances throughout the day. Photos courtesy of Matt Hogan

Performers included Allen Gogarty and Bernadette Fee, Irish step dancers and bagpipes, K-Mack, Canny Brothers Band and Andy Mac Duo. The Dublin Bay Fish & Chips food cart was parked outside all day.

Several TV shows and movies have been filmed at the bar, including “The Departed,” “Ray Donovan,” “Gotham,” “The Deuce” and “Fosse/Verdon.”

A wall displays 60 years of memories. Photos courtesy of Matt Hogan

“We look forward and try to stay relevant and try to welcome in productions,” Hogan said. “Small films tend to come and find us because they like us for that sort of authenticity that we have at the bar. We’re not trying too hard. We don’t change.”