Stabbing victim collapses on corner

Police are looking for two males who stabbed a 26-year-old man in the stomach Nov. 16.

The attack took place at 1:45 p.m. on 73rd Street between Ridge Boulevard and Third Avenue, cops said. The suspects fled toward Third Avenue and then toward 72nd Street.

A stabbing victim collapsed in front of a Bay Ridge restaurant Nov. 16. Image via Google Maps

The victim walked to the corner of Third Avenue and 73rd Street and collapsed outside of Los Margaritas, according to the Daily News. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and was in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.