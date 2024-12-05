DAR unveils historic marker in cemetery

The Brooklyn Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) unveiled a large historical marker and held dedication ceremonies at the New Utrecht Cemetery at 85th Street and 16th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 23.

With the presentation of the colors by the color guard from the Battle of Brooklyn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by everyone in attendance. Dawn Frojen, the honorary Brooklyn Chapter DAR regent, conducted the invocation.

Brooklyn Battle Chapter SAR Color Guard.

Sarah Reisert, New York State committee chair for America 250, NSDAR, read “The American’s Creed,” which was the title of a resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on April 3, 1918. The creed was written by William Tyler Page, who later served as the Clerk for the House of Representatives. The closing line of the creed states, “I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support the Constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag and defend it against all enemies.”

Brooklyn Chapter Regent Kathy Fountaine with past DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren.

Kathy Fountaine, the current Brooklyn Chapter DAR regent, then gave the opening remarks and recognition of the special guests. The honored guest for the occasion was Denise Doring VanBuren, the past president general of the National DAR Society, who served from 2019 to 2022. She was also a former New York State DAR regent.

Denise Doring VanBuren

Susan Hanyen, vice president of Consistory, represented the New Utrecht Reformed Church, which owns the cemetery. David Elligers, president of the Friends of Historic New Utrecht, gave an overview and history of the cemetery. Elligers has voluntarily coordinated the care and maintenance of the cemetery for many years and gives frequent tours. The one-acre burial ground was created by Dutch settlers in 1654 in the old Village of New Utrecht, which today is in Bensonhurst.

Historical commentary by Dave Elligers.

The historical marker that was unveiled and dedicated by Fountaine and Frojen was erected here to honor the memory of the Revolutionary War soldiers and patriots interred. Also attending the ceremonies were Brooklyn Borough Historian Ronald Schweiger, Deacon Danny Rodriguez and Charles Dono from the Long Island Assembly of the Knights of Columbus.

Brooklyn Borough Historian Ron Schweiger with DAR officials.

A reception followed at the Parish House of the New Utrecht Reformed Church at 84th Street and 18th Avenue.

Stand at ease men!

***

I want to acknowledge and add my appreciation to the NYC Fire Department for the recent plaque dedication ceremony honoring Msgr. John Delendick, a longtime FDNY senior chaplain and friend who died on Thanksgiving last year.

Msgr. John Delendick

For many years we covered and took photos for the annual remembrance ceremony and candlelight vigil at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance on the western wall of the Coney Island baseball stadium. Not only did he give the invocation, he emceed the program. The plaque in his memory is to be installed in Ladder 170/Engine 25/Battalion 58 in Canarsie.