Two men went on a stabbing spree Tuesday morning in front of the Shell gas station on Fifth Avenue and 36th Street.

The crooks slashed a 34-year-old man in the back and thigh and also cut the arm of a 25-year-old man who refused to give them a moped, cops said. They fled on a moped of their own.

The victims were treated at a local hospital and are expected to survive.

ABC 7 said the suspects are in their 20s and were last seen wearing black masks, black sweaters and jeans.