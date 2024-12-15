On the Avenue: Tree lighting brings cheer to Third Ave.

“3…2…1…Happy holidays!”

The Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. hosted its second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony outside Foodtown of Bay Ridge on Monday, Dec. 2. The event featured caroling led by Caitlyn Schmidt, plus hot cocoa, snacks and activities.

Volunteers helped to decorate the colorful tree, which organizers said is designed to provide holiday cheer to shoppers “on the avenue” all month long.

“It’s such a great-looking tree and we’re so happy to be able to set this up for the community,” Merchants President Dan Texeira said. “Thank you to all of the volunteers who assisted in creating this special event on Third Avenue.”

Merchants of Third Avenue Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny (center, left) poses with volunteers in front of the association’s community tree located “on the avenue” at Foodtown of Bay Ridge. Photo courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

Merchants Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny was thankful to all who came out to volunteer and support the event.

“It was great to see how happy this little event made the neighborhood,” she said. “Our tree was purchased thanks to the community raising money in February for the Hearts on Third campaign, then planted in the spring. Every year it will grow larger and larger and symbolize how when you come together you can do anything!”

* * *

The community came together for a cause on Thursday, Dec. 5 as Maimonides Health hosted its annual Community for Kids Benefit Gala “on the avenue” at El Caribe Caterers, 5945 Strickland Ave.

A record-setting crowd of more than 400 people came out to support the annual fundraising event, which benefits the Maimonides Pediatric Trauma Center — the only such facility in Brooklyn.

“Every day we’re saving lives,” Event Chair Frank Naccarato told the capacity crowd.

The event recognized several individuals for their tireless dedication to improving the lives of children, especially those suffering from illness or traumatic injury.

From left: Community for Kids Chair Frank Naccarato, Maimonides Chair of the Department of Surgery Patrick Borgen, Maimonides Medical Center President & CEO Kenneth Gibbs, Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin representing Mayor Eric Adams, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania, and honorees Michael Brincat, Nick Iacoviello, Camille Fortunato and Stefano Filippazzo. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Nick Iocaviello of MVS Heating & Air Conditioning Corp. received the Community Builder Award. Camille Fortunato and Stefano Filippazzo received the Champions of Care Award for their work with the Anthony G. Filippazzo Fund for Williams Syndrome Research & Advancement. Maimonides Health Director of Special Events and Corporate Sponsorships Michael Brincat received the Beacon of Hope Award for his dedication to fundraising events benefiting ailing children.

The evening included appearances by past award recipients, including legendary radio personality Joe Causi and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania.

In addition, several individuals received Pediatric Community Service Awards sponsored by Maimonides supporters. This year’s honorees were Rachael Tisu, Rita Imburgio, Gregory Woods and Jean Trivino.

Pediatric Community Service Award recipient Jean Trivino (second from left) is congratulated by his wife Amanda and award sponsors Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Director of Academy Operations Albert C. Corhan Sr. and Head of School Iphigenia Romanos (left to right). Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

As a past recipient of this prestigious community service award myself, I congratulate all of this year’s honorees who have dedicated so much of their time to serving children — especially those in need. Obviously, it does not go unnoticed.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

* * *

