Tree lightings make season merry

‘Tis the season for tree-lightings and Santa was busy trying to get to them all.

Performers dazzled the audience in Owl’s Head Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The tree was lit in John Paul Jones Park Dec. 3. Music was provided by the Xaverian H.S. choir, the Guild for Exceptional Children and the Narrows Community Theater.

Carolers and performers in John Paul Jones Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Owl’s Head Park’s tree was lit the next day in the presence of carolers, local performers and a DJ. Snacks and gifts were available for all.

Santa has had a busy schedule in recent weeks. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District held its annual holiday ceremony Dec. 6 outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Kids met Santa in a historic trolley car and received goodie bags.

The Sunset Park BID tree is lit outside OLPH.

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID Facebook Page