Tree lightings make season merry

‘Tis the season for tree-lightings and Santa was busy trying to get to them all.
The tree was lit in John Paul Jones Park Dec. 3. Music was provided by the Xaverian H.S. choir, the Guild for Exceptional Children and the Narrows Community Theater.
Owl’s Head Park’s tree was lit the next day in the presence of carolers, local performers and a DJ. Snacks and gifts were available for all.
The Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District held its annual holiday ceremony Dec. 6 outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Kids met Santa in a historic trolley car and received goodie bags.