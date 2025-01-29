Cops honored at annual luncheon

The annual NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon was held at the Liman Restaurant in Coney Island Jan. 21.



Louie Liu, chairman of the Brooklyn Asian American Civilian Observation Patrol, organized the event, which included speeches from community leaders and commanding officers from throughout the borough.

Officers applaud during a speech. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Among those who received plaques for their dedication as public servants were Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, Deputy Chiefs Raymond Porteus, Frank DiGiacomo and Charles Minch and Lieutenant Ira Jablonsky.

McEvoy thanked the officers in attendance and the community partners.

“They are the reason that Brooklyn South has so much success,” he said. “I’ve seen a tremendous amount of community partners in this room who work with us day in and day out supporting us. They support us in our challenging times and when things are going well.”

Brooklyn South officers got a hero’s welcome at the luncheon. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

McEvoy also thanked Liu for his support of the officers and for organizing the luncheons.

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Peers also spoke to the men and women in uniform.

“This is still the safest big city anywhere,” Peers told the crowd. “We still have the most dynamic and diverse police force anywhere in the world and I just want to say from the bottom of my heart to all of you: Thank you for all that you do each and every day. It’s easy to complain. It’s easy to say when something is not going well, but everyone in this room appreciates what you do.”

Honorees receive their plaques at the NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta